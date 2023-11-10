Camden County Working To Finalize Budget For Next Fiscal Year

Although there’s still a lot of work to do, the Camden County Commission continues trying to finalize a budget for the next fiscal year.

Highlighting the final numbers, according to Second-District Commissioner Don Williams, will be the budget for roads and bridges which…when Williams first assumed office…was around $6-million.

“Every year we would try to raise it 4 or 500,000. And last year myself and Commissioner Gohagan met with each office and department, told them we plan to basically freeze their funding its 2022 level to work on getting the road and bridge budget up, and we managed to do a historic increase that year. We raised it up to 11.6 million, and this coming year we’re shooting for $14 million.”

Williams also says the increase in funding will allow the county to take care of some 20-30 more miles of roadway over the course of the new fiscal year.