Lake Area Sets Temperature Record On Wednesday As Cool Down Begins This Weekend

If you were wondering with our recent warm spell if any records were set here in the lake area, the answer would be yes…at least for Wednesday when we hit 83 for the high.

Weatherology’s Michael Karow says, however, any thoughts of setting more records will not be in the forecast again anytime soon.

“Unfortunately, we’re done with the record warmth over the next few days. We’re getting back closer to average now, temperature wise for this time of year.”

High temperatures in the foreseeable future are expected in the low-to-mid 60’s in the lake area…