Camden EMA Did Activate To Level 4 During Recent Severe Weather

Sat. May 11th, 2024
The Camden County E-M-A’s Emergency Operations Center is activated late Wednesday afternoon based on some additional severe weather that was still possible in the lake area.
Director Samantha Dale says the level-4 activation basically put personnel and first responders on notice with no deployment that was needed at the time.
The activation was allowed to expire later in the evening with some large hail being reported as the main hazards from the storms that blew through portions of Camden County.