Missouri AG Fights Back Against Biden Admin’s Re-Write Of Title 9

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is co-leading a multi-state coalition in filing suit against President Biden’s rewrite of Title-9.

The suit, according to A-G Bailey, forces schools and universities to allow biological males in female spaces putting a radical transgender ideology ahead of the safety of women and girls.

Until Biden’s undoing of Title-9, it had been written to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any educational program that receives federal money including K-through-12 schools, colleges and universities.

The suit is asking the court to halt the rule, grant a preliminary injunction preventing implementation, enter a judgement that the Department of Education’s interpretation is unlawful and vacate the rule.