Missouri Recognized For The State’s Efforts In Public Safety & Criminal Justice

The State of Missouri is on the receiving end of recognition for its work in public safety, emergency management, criminal justice and corrections.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) provided Missouri with the recognition based on a review of the state’s Digital States Survey.

The CDG is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government.

Missouri earned a grade of A-minus marking the seventh consecutive year the state has received an A-minus or better on the survey.