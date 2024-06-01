Camden EMA Looking At 3 Training Sessions, A Tabletop Event & Full Scale Exercise This Year

It’s going to be a busy couple months for the Camden County Emergency Management Agency.

That’s according to Executive Director Samantha Dale who says, in addition to the usual and unexpected duties, the E-M-A is also hosting various training sessions and exercises.

It starts on June 27th, from 2-4pm, with E-O-C training.

The E-O-C training then continues on July 25th and August 22nd…also from 2-4pm both days.

The E-M-A then switches gears and will conduct a tabletop exercise from 2-4pm on September 26th and an all-out full-scale exercise on October 4th.

More information about the training or the exercises is available by contacting the Camden County E-M-A Office.