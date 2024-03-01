Lake Chamber Looking For High School Seniors Wanting A Scholarship

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is putting the call out for a select number of high school seniors who are interested in possibly receiving a little help when it comes to their future college expenses.

Chamber Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw says candidates for the Business Scholarship need to maintain at least a 2.75 G-P-A and be able to show proof of acceptance to a business-affiliated program at a two or four-year accredited university.

“It’s open to all graduating seniors currently employed by a Lake Area Chamber Member….So the Scholarship is made available itself by contributions of our members and the whole idea is to develop and support the future business and community leaders here at the Lake.”

The deadline to apply for one of the chamber scholarships is March 29th.