Camden Presiding Commissioner Accused of Removing License Plate Reader

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton is at the center of an investigation for possibly illegally removing a license plate reader from an area of westbound-54 near D-Road.

In a story published by LakeNews, Skelton was allegedly removing the camera from a pole, apparently on Tuesday of this week, at the same time a highway patrol trooper was driving by.

The trooper reportedly contacted the sheriff’s office and the highway patrol to report what was happening and the sheriff’s office requested that the highway patrol conduct the investigation.

The sheriff’s office and Skelton have been at odds for some time now about whether plate readers should be legal resulting in the commission passing an ordinance banning the use of within unincorporated areas of the county.

As of 5:00 Thursday afternoon, Skelton was unavailable for comment when KRMS News attempted to contact him.