One Charged After Blocked Parking Spot Leads to Fisticuffs and Hair Pulling in Camdenton

What started as an apparent confrontation over a driveway parking spot being blocked and accusations about one woman having an affair with the other’s husband escalates into fisticuffs, hair pulling and one person taken into custody.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicating officers were called during the evening hours on New Year’s Eve to the 90-block of Velvet Drive in Camdenton.

Upon arrival, officers were able to talk with all involved and discovered a large clump of hair had allegedly been ripped from the victim’s head by the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Stephanie Williams, who was already trying to get bond money together to get herself out of jail.

Williams was taken to the Camden County Jail, formally charged with felony assault and was able to post bond.

NOTE: The following is a link to the probable cause statement (PC Statement_Redacted.PDF)