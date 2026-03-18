Camden Prosecutor Says “Credibility Of Her Office” At Stake Over Recent Issues With Sheriff’s Office

Missing evidence, mismanaged evidence and fabricated evidence presented from a detective in the sheriff’s office to the prosecuting attorney’s office took centerstage during Tuesday’s meeting of the Camden County Commission.

Getting to the heart of the issue according to Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor is the “credibility of her office” in some of the ugliest cases being prosecuted including an alleged rape case.

“Death cases, property crimes cases that obviously really matter to Camden County, and we have to make sure the prosecutor’s office has the ability to prosecute these effectively. But if we’re not getting what we need from the Sheriff’s Office and this particular individual, then we have to figure out how to move forward.”

Grosvenor also says secret recordings by the detective in her office is another issue when the detective becomes a witness in the cases which loose credibility because of the missing, mismanaged and/or fabricated evidence.

Both the commission and the PA agreed the issues have to be a work in progress which will also incorporate more security limiting ingress and egress to some of the more secure areas of the office.

The sheriff’s office was unavailable for comment on the meeting.