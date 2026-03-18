One Dead, Another Injured Following Crash On Route 135

One person is dead and a second injured after a two-car accident late Monday afternoon on Missouri Route-135 at Route-E in Cooper County.

The highway patrol says it happened when one of the two vehicles stopped at the stop sign before continuing on. The second vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign striking the other vehicle.

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 74-year-old woman from Pilot Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 74-year-old man also from Pilot Grove, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.