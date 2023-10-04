Camden Republican Club Dinner Approaching With Numerous Candidates Expected To Speak

Time is running out to be a part of this year’s Patriot Dinner and Auction being put on by the Camden County Republican Club.

Club President Les Larson says the event used to be scheduled during the spring but changing it to the fall has made a big difference.

“In the spring with the Lincoln days, there was such a competition for the candidates to make an event and they always had their schedule. So we scheduled this for the fall and it’s been really well received both by our members, non-members and also the candidates themselves.”

Larson also says you don’t have to be a member of the club or even live in Camden County to attend the dinner and auction.

The event takes place on Saturday with the doors opening at 5p and dinner at 6p at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

At least nine confirmed candidates across the races for Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and Treasurer will be on hand.

An R-S-V-P deadline was set for the end of the day on Wednesday by going to the Republican Club’s website http://CCRCLUB.COM