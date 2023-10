A 29-year-old with an address of Bellflower, Missouri, will soon be on her way back to Indiana after being picked up in Morgan County.

Courthouse records indicate that Ashley Jones had been wanted in Jackson County, Indiana, on a felony charge of Burglary-Forced Entry into a Residence.

Jones was picked up earlier this week in Morgan County and has since appeared in court signing a waiver of extradition.

She’s being held on no bond.