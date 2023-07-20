Thu. Jul 20th, 2023

 

Camden Republican Club Looking For People To Volunteer In Upcoming Patriot’s Dinner Planning

The Camden County Republican Club is looking for a few good men, or women, to help in the planning process for the club’s next Patriot’s Dinner.

A second planning meeting for the event is set for next Tuesday, the 25th, starting at 6:00 at Vista Grande in Osage Beach.

Those wanting to be a part of the planning process and can attend should send a text to 573-286-5395.

The Patriot’s Dinner, itself, is set for later this year on October 7th at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

NOTE:

If you would like to be on the planning committee and can attend, please text Jerry Houseman at

573-286- 5395 or e-mail jerry@leisuretimepool.com as we need to let the restaurant know how many to expect. We will have dinner & meet while eating.

NOTE: Ordering food is optional and at your own expense.

Reporter Mike Anthony