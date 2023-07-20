Drought Numbers Worsen Across The Lake Area Despite Recent Rains

You might think with almost seven inches of rain so far this month that the drought conditions had improved in the lake area.

However, that is not the case according to the updated U.S. Drought Monitor issued by the National Weather Service.

The monitor actually shows, if anything, conditions are slightly worse with more of Morgan County, northern Miller County and northeastern Benton County now all falling in the “Exceptional Drought” category…the driest category identified on the drought monitor.

The great majority of Camden, Miller and Benton counties remain in the extreme drought category with just a very small area of Camden County now upgraded to the severe drought category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is released once a week by the weather service.