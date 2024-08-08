Camden Republican Club Says Voter Turnout Was Better Than Normal

With the Primary Elections now out of the way, all eyes will turn to the contested races on the November General ballots in the lake area.

Camden County Republican Club President Les Larson says, looking back at the turnout for the primaries, it could’ve been better but it also could’ve been worse.

NEWS-08-08-2024 CCRC ON TURNOUT-1

With a couple high-profile races and a fire district bond issue, just over 30% turned out to vote in Camden County.

Larson was also quick to point out, for the most part, the campaigns across the county were pretty clean.