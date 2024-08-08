Fire Officials Issuing Caution After Dog Chews Battery Sparking Fire

Fri. Aug 9th, 2024
Home surveillance video from a Tulsa living room shows a dog chewing on a power bank with a lithium battery inside…the result…?
There’s a flash and a fire breaks out within minutes raising new concerns nationwide about what happened in Tulsa can happen anywhere.
Andy Little, with the Tulsa Fire Department, also says if you have lithium batteries inside your house, make sure to charge them in a safe location.
In the case of the lithium battery fire in Tulsa, the two dogs and a cat each made it out safely.