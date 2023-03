The Camden County Republican Club and Central Committee are hosting an upcoming candidate’s forum for those who are running for a seat on the Camdenton School Board.

The event will be held Tuesday, the 21st of this month, in the Little Theater on the Camdenton school campus.

Candidates for the forum include: Troy Risner, Timothy McNitt, Michelle Creed, Callie Henze and Bryan Fera.

The doors will open at 6:30 and the forum will begin at 7:00.