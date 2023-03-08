Sheriff’s Office Offering Common Tips To Stop Catalytic Converter Thefts

Following up on a story reported last week by KRMS News, authorities in the lake area say there are some common simple tips you can follow to keep yourself from becoming a victim of a catalytic converter theft.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says surveillance and staying vigilant, whether your vehicle is at a shop or at your residence is a key to preventing what is considered a crime of opportunity.

“The amount of time it takes to remove one of these things is very, very short. We’re talking about being able to climb underneath the car with a battery operated reciprocating saw and cut that thing off in a minute, maybe maybe two minutes, or maybe even less, depending on how often and how practice you are using those kind of tools.”

The FBI National Crime Report shows catalytic thefts across the country up more than 500-percent in 2022 from 2020.

Hines also says, if you are a thief thinking about stealing catalytic converters, it’s probably a good idea to think about where you are going to commit your crime.

“I’ll say this. If you are a working in Camden County, my best advice to you is to not try to evade someone’s private property. That may not go well for you.”