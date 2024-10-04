Camden Republican Club To Host Candidate Forum For US House & SOS

The Camden County Republican Club gets together in a couple weeks for its annual Patriot Dinner and Auction event.

Club President Les Larson says the event is on the calendar for Saturday, the 19th, at the Community Christian Church on north Business-5 in Camdenton.

Candidates running for Secretary of State and the U.S. House District-3 positions are expected to be the featured speakers.

You can grab tickets in advance at the Trump Store in Camdenton or on the Republican Club’s website or at the door.

RSVP’s, however, should be made by the 14th of this month.