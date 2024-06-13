MO Attorney General Andrew Bailey Blasts Bragg’s Prosecution Of Trump

Reactions continue to come in, mostly on a partisan level, to the recent conviction of former President and 2024 presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Representing the State of Missouri addressing the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday to examine Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Trump was Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

“The term lawfare, while apt, fails to adequately convey the moral depravity, under pinning the strategic attack. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s recent prosecution of President Trump represents one of the most morally abhorrent volleys in the left’s on-going barrage of lawfare. This prosecution was politically motivated and replete with legal error.”

Other witnesses during the judiciary committee hearing included Federal Election Committee Commissioner Trey Trainor and Elizabeth Price-Foley, counsel for Baker-Hostetler.

Below is his written testimony to the statement above:

https://ago.mo.gov/wp-content/uploads/AG-Bailey-Final-Written-Testimony-6.13.24.pdf