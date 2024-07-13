First-Degree Murder Charge Filed in Connection to Morgan County Death Investigation

A 50-year-old from Stover has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the recent discovery of a body in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identifies Chad Lawrence Armstrong as the suspect.

Probable cause information connects Armstrong with the victim, Beauford Wilson of Hallsville, in communication about the possible sale of Armstrong’s property. Wilson’s body was then discovered with gunshot wounds a short distance away in the area of Beechnut Road near Stover.

The investigation began with Armstrong being arrested and taken into custody on Friday. He’s being held without bond and is expected to arraigned on Tuesday.