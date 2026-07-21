Wed. Jul 22nd, 2026

 

Osage Beach Police Make Four Arrests Including One For Indecent Exposure

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

A 44-year-old woman from Lake Ozark charged with stealing and indecent exposure is among four others arrested this past week by police in Osage Beach.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the other four arrests included two people for driving revoked or suspended, one for assault special victim and resisting arrest, and one for DWI and other driving related offenses.

Among other calls, Osage Beach officers also initiated 42 traffic stops and  investigated seven reports of suspicious activity, four disturbances and 22 accidents.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, July 21st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony