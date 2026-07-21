Osage Beach Police Make Four Arrests Including One For Indecent Exposure

A 44-year-old woman from Lake Ozark charged with stealing and indecent exposure is among four others arrested this past week by police in Osage Beach.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the other four arrests included two people for driving revoked or suspended, one for assault special victim and resisting arrest, and one for DWI and other driving related offenses.

Among other calls, Osage Beach officers also initiated 42 traffic stops and investigated seven reports of suspicious activity, four disturbances and 22 accidents.