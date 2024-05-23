Camdenton Approves Deal Between Scouts & City To Manage Pool Concession Stand

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen makes quick work of its agenda this week giving its blessing to a couple of resolutions and approving various mayoral appointments to boards and committees.

Administrator Jeff Hooker says one of the resolutions approved will allow the local Boy Scouts to operate the concession stand at the city pool…an agreement Hooker says is a win-win.

“We always have to pay kids to go down there, and then somebody has to oversee it. So, the troop kinda stepped up. We’ve done this in the past…about 4 or 5 years ago and they’ve asked us to do it again, to help supplement & to raise funds for the local boy scouts.”

The board also approved a resolution to allow a swim instructor to offer classes at the pool. So far, 40-50 kids are signed up for the lessons.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen next meets in regular session on Tuesday, June 4th.