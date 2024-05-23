Ground Officially Broken for Oasis at Lakeport in Osage Beach

The future site of the Oasis at Lakeport development was a busy place Thursday afternoon with the official groundbreaking of the $350-million project.

Several local dignitaries, lake area representatives, Osage Beach city officials and other were all on hand joining lead developer Jeff Tegethoff to mark the beginning of a new financial era at the Lake of the Ozarks.

More figures for you from Tegethoff include the development creating more than 350 jobs which, in turn, will be responsible for generating more than $20-million in annual payroll…not to mention the expected 600,000 visitors to the Marriott Hotel and amusement park.

The development is expected to be open for some of those visitors in the spring of 2025.