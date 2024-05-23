Lake Representative Dr. Thomas Says House Side Of General Assembly Were Quite Productive

With this year’s General Assembly that just ended still fresh in mind, some state lawmakers are speaking out about how productive the session was.

Lake Area Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas says, as far as the House is concerned, the session was successful.

“Some of the Senators Grandstanded….some of them took their toys and went home. We didn’t do that. We continued to work and we passed bills. And ultimately, if you take the system as a whole…more got done than a lot of people predicted.”

Thomas goes on to say that one of the main highlights of the session was the House and Senate working together to improve the availability of resources and mental health options for veterans.