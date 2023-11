If you have plans to attend the Camdenton Board of Alderman meeting, you might to make sure you’re on time or you just might miss it.

The city has released its published agenda with one ordinance setting the election procedure to be followed in April and the approval of a liquor license as the only two items of discussion…other than the usual reports…appearing on the agenda.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in city hall, begins at 6:00.