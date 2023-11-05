Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close Thursday For Ameren Repairs

A reminder to motorists who use Bagnell Dam on a regular basis when getting from point-A to point-B and back…the bridge part of the dam is going to be closed on Thursday of this next week.

The closing will be to allow for Ameren working under a MoDOT permit to perform and, hopefully, finish some maintenance work within just a few hours.

Message boards have been put up in advance to remind motorists of the closure and the need to find an alternate route for at least part of the day on Thursday.

The dam will be closed around 8:00 that morning and, worst case scenario, should be open at 2:00 that same day.