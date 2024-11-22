Camdenton BOA To Meet December 3rd Regarding RVs Inside City Limits

The stage is set at its next meeting for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen to decide the fate of a proposed ordinance that could ban residents from living in RV’s on residential property within city limits.

The board talked about the ordinance during this week’s meeting with the possibility of also restricting storage of boats, campers and trailers on residential property to areas not visible to the street.

The issue is being considered by the city as a matter of health and safety concerns.

The next Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting is set for December 3rd.