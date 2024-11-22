Osage Beach Leaf Pickup To Begin Monday

The City of Osage Beach Public Works Department will be firing up the big vacuums this next week for the annual leaf collection.

Public Information Officer Jayme Rutledge says the collection is set to begin on Monday and run through the end of the year.

There are some guidelines in place if you want your leaves picked up. Among them: pile the leaves in ditches or along the edge of your road but not in the right-of-way; bagged leaves will be picked up only if they are in special biodegradable bags which are available at city hall; and the leaves will only be picked up from streets with green signs and not from private roads with the blue signs.

The schedule and more info about the annual leaf pickup as well as year-round yard waste drop-off are available on the city’s website.