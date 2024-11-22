Annual Recommendations From HWP Released Ahead Of Thanksgiving Travel Week

And with the long Thanksgiving holiday counting period right around the corner, the highway patrol is sending out its annual cautions to help keep you and your family safe.

The highway patrol says, before doing any travel for the holiday, to make sure your vehicle is in good condition, obey all traffic laws, wear seat belts and put down those cellphones until reaching your destinations.

It’s also recommended that you refer to MoDOT’s traveler information website for any relevant information along your route.

Last year alone, nine people were killed and more than 4,800 injured in 1,342 traffic crashes over the holiday.

The official counting period begins at 6:00 next Wednesday evening, the 27th, and will come to an end at 11:59 Sunday night, December 1st.