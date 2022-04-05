News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Board Of Alderman To Meet Tuesday During Election Night

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 4, 2022 , ,

It may be an election night next Tuesday but it’ll be business as usual for the Camdenton  Board of Aldermen.

Highlighting what appears to a be a routine agenda will be first readings of ordinances for work on the airport’s parallel taxiway and along business route-5.

The board is also expected to amend the city employee handbook, make an appointment to the planning and zoning commission and fill a vacant position within the police department.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday at 6pm, takes place in city hall.

