It may be an election night next Tuesday but it’ll be business as usual for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen.

Highlighting what appears to a be a routine agenda will be first readings of ordinances for work on the airport’s parallel taxiway and along business route-5.

The board is also expected to amend the city employee handbook, make an appointment to the planning and zoning commission and fill a vacant position within the police department.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday at 6pm, takes place in city hall.