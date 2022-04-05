News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Receives 22nd Award For Financial Excellence

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 4, 2022 , , ,

The City of Osage Beach has been awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2020.

That’s according to city administrator Jeana Woods who says the city treasurer’s office deserves much of the credit for its continued commitment to achieving high standards in accountability and transparency.

It’s the 22nd time Osage Beach has been recognized with the excellence in financial reporting award.

The achievement is considered the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and reporting.

OB Finance Excelence

