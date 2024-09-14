Camdenton Bus Driver Accused of Drunk Driving with Several Kids on the Bus

A Camdenton R-3 bus driver faces nearly two dozen pending counts each of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 17 and endangering the welfare of a child.

The highway patrol report indicates that 44-year-old Brett Emehiser was arrested around 4:45 Friday afternoon after reports of erratic driving along the school route.

Reports also indicate that parents and guardians of the children who were still on the bus were contacted to arrange for student pickups.

As of late Saturday morning (Sept. 14), Emehiser was being held on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.