Discussion About Ballparks National Appears on the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Agenda

Two ordinances dealing with the proposed Veteran’s Memorial Project in Osage Beach appear on the agenda for the board of aldermen’s next regular meeting.

The first ordinance would be to enter into an agreement with the Elk’s Lodge for ongoing maintenance and assistance related to the project. The second ordinance would be to enter into a $157,750 contract with the Don Schnieders Company for the project.

The board is also expected, on the request of Mayor Michael Harmison, to talk about Ballparks National. The published agenda packet does not specify what the discussion will focus on.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall on the 19th of this month, will begin at 5:30pm.