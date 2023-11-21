Camdenton Chamber Banquet Complete – 5 New Board Members Elected

Close to 200 business members gathered last week for the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Banquet at the Exchange Venue in Camdenton.

The evening featured the display of a 1929 Ford Model-A along with mouse races, food and camaraderie.

The chamber membership also elected five new board members.

They are: Andy Gibson, Dave Kempker, Chase Walker, Alex Wilhelm and Shayla Viele.

The election of new officers also took place with Amanda Hayes now the new president, Dylan Carver the V-P, and Natalie Couch as the Treasurer.

The theme for this year’s membership banquet was the “Roaring 20’s Speakeasy.”