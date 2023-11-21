Two Injured In Morgan County Car Accident

Two people are injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route-52 just east of Route-YY in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 5:30 Monday afternoon when 23-year-old Barry Zimmerman, of Versailles, was partially stopped in the opposite lane and was hit from behind by a 17-year-old from Stover with both vehicles coming to rest off the roadway.

Zimmerman suffered moderate injuries while the unidentified teen suffered minor injuries. They were both wearing seat belts at the time. The teen refused treatment at the scene while Zimmerman was taken to Lake Regional.