Camdenton Chamber & Camdenton BOA To “Hash Out” Differences At Tuesday’s Meeting

Officials from the City of Camdenton and the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce are expected to hash out a recent rift between the two when the board of aldermen next gets together on Tuesday.

A resolution calling for a memorandum of understanding appears on the agenda outlining the relationship between the two for 2024.

Specifics of the divide between the chamber and the city were not made public other than a desire by both to put the issue to rest and move on with the new year ahead.

Chamber officials are expected to be at Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions and vice-versa with the city.

The meeting, in city hall, will begin at 6:00.