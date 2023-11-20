Some Residents Move Back Into Undamaged Building Following Friday’s Fire

Following the fire Friday morning that damaged several units of the Lake Ozark Village senior living complex in Osage Beach, the community is being given credit for jumping in to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve displaced 12 units. I don’t know how many occupants are in each unit. We got the Red Cross to help, and the Osage Beach Police Department called in some buses, and we’re able to help out the residents that way…they transported the people who were immediately affected over to a church where there are housing them for a little while.”

Fire Chief Paul Berardi goes on to say that the Riverview Baptist Church on highway-42 is providing that temporary shelter.

Residents of the other wing not damaged by the fire have been allowed to return to their units after some re-configuring of the electric being provided to the complex.

As for injuries, Berardi goes onto say that it’s really a fortunate thing that the fire happened during the day.

“We didn’t have any injuries, thankfully. I’m really just so glad it didn’t happen at night because I think it would have been a different story.”