Camdenton Chamber Passes “Christmas On The Square” Programming To The City

The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will no longer coordinate and be responsible for the popular “Christmas on the Square” event.

The event will still be held but the torch is being passed on to the city after the chamber’s board of directors determined during the 2024 strategic planning session that the event no longer aligns with the chamber’s mission.

Camdenton Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Renee Kingston says, in a published press release, that the city is honored to carry on the tradition.

Kingston also says the event will be a natural fit with the city’s newly announced Reverse Christmas Parade and Food Truck Court set for the Friday night before the Christmas on the Square event which is scheduled for the next day and night.

The festivities are expected to remain on the calendar for the first weekend in December…this year being Friday and Saturday, the 5th and 6th.