Kansas City Man Indicted For Pointing Laser At Airplane

A North Kansas City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 53-year-old Aaron Randall Class was charged in August in the one-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury. The indictment was unsealed and made public following Class’s arrest.

The indictment alleges, in November of 2024, that Class knowingly aimed a beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Under federal statutes, if convicted, Class is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.