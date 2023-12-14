Camdenton Chamber Says Even “The Grinch” Enjoyed The Christmas On The Square Event

With all the Christmas activities taking place around the lake area, it might even be hard for the Grinch not to get into the spirit.

The grinch made an appearance this past weekend for the Christmas on the Square and Tree Lighting festivities in Camdenton which once again, despite the chilly temperatures, proved to be a successful event.

“But I tell you what, the cold did not stop anyone from coming out. We were really pleased with the attendance for both the Christmas and the square tree lighting ceremony, as well as the Saturday’s activities.”

Camdenton Chamber Director K.C. Cloke also says that there were over 300 in attendance for the tree lighting ceremony alone including Mayor John McNabb and Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton.

Following the holidays, up next for the chamber, will be its annual “Home, Business and Lake Living Expo” in late February.