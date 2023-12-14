Driver Of MODOT Truck Injured In Laclede County Crash

One person is injured in a two-vehicle accident late Wednesday morning involving a MoDOT truck on Highway-T one mile south of F-F in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says the MoDOT truck was stopped providing traffic control for a work zone when it was hit from behind by a pickup driven by 32-year-old Robert Frye of Lebanon.

Frye was uninjured while the driver of the MoDOT truck, 57-year-old Brian Maroney of Crocker, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.