Camdenton residents who have business to take care of are being given a heads up that, for a few hours on Wednesday, telephone service into city hall will not be available and those wanting to pay a bill in person will have to bring the bill.

The interruption in phone and internet service to city hall is scheduled to run from 9:00 until noon to allow for upgrades to be made to the systems.

Payments online, however, can still be made as usual on the city’s website.