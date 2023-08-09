Accident With Concrete Truck Sends A 48-Year-Old Camdenton Man To The Hospital

One person is injured when the car he was driving on eastbound-54 at Business Park Road in Camden County is hit from behind by a concrete truck after braking for an unknown vehicle trying to cross the roadway.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 7:15 Tuesday morning.

48-year-old Bradley Vote, of Camdenton, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional in Osage Beach.

The driver of the concrete truck, 50-year-old James Behaunek also from Camdenton, was not injured.