Camdenton Community Center Opening Delayed Due to Unforeseen Safety Circumstances

The long wait for the $4.1 million Camdenton Community Center to open to the public will continue.

The city has announced that it’s forced to delay the opening due to what’s being called unforeseen circumstances involving several critical life-safety and operational systems that must be addressed and completed first.

Administrator Jeff Hooker says, while the center is substantially complete, final inspections identified items requiring additional work and verification to ensure that the facility meets all applicable safety standards and building requirements.

City officials are working closely with contractors and inspectors to resolve the outstanding issues as quickly as possible. When those issues are satisfactory and the necessary approvals are given, the city will then announce a revised opening date.

A soft opening had been set for the first week in July.