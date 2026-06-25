Camdenton Man Arrested after Pulaski County Traffic Accident with Serious Injuries

A Camdenton man is among two people seriously hurt in a one-vehicle late Wednesday night on Highway-P west of Highway-17 in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol says the vehicle driven by the 37-year-old ran off the road and struck a concrete embankment before overturning.

The man and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Dixon, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The man also faces pending charges, according to the highway patrol, for felony DWI involving serious physical injury, failure to maintain right half of the roadway and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time while it’s unknown if the passenger was also wearing one.