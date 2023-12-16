Camdenton Inmate Found Dead In Fulton Diagnostic Center

An inmate from Camdenton being held at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center is dead.

A report on KRCG-TV says a release from the Missouri Department of Corrections indicates that 62-year-old Mitchell Webster was pronounced dead a couple minutes before 9:45 Thursday morning.

Webster had been serving a seven-year sentence out of Camden County after being convicted on one count of domestic violence and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

No cause of death was given but an autopsy is to be performed.