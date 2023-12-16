fbpx

Sat. Dec 16th, 2023

 

Camdenton Inmate Found Dead In Fulton Diagnostic Center

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, December 16th, 2023

An inmate from Camdenton being held at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center is dead.

A report on KRCG-TV says a release from the Missouri Department of Corrections indicates that 62-year-old Mitchell Webster was pronounced dead a couple minutes before 9:45 Thursday morning.

Webster had been serving a seven-year sentence out of Camden County after being convicted on one count of domestic violence and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

No cause of death was given but an autopsy is to be performed.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony