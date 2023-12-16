So Far Just One Person Hasn’t Shown Up For “Out Of State” Court Cases In The Lake Area

The numbers of those who live out of state showing up for court after alleged DWI’s and BWI’s the weekend before Labor Day in the lake area are minimal compared to what may have been expected.

The highway patrol arrested 10 people for DWI while the patrol’s marine division arrested five others for BWI.

Of those 15 arrests, to date, only one defendant…59-year-old Joseph Erickson of Westminster, Maryland, has failed to show up for court.

Five others have not shown up in person but have appeared virtually or by attorneys representing them.

Three of the nine arrests that weekend made in Camden County and four of the five in Miller County have yet to be filed in the courthouses.

There is, however, action being shown by the department of revenue against two of the defendants in Miller County.