Camdenton Looking Again At The Idea Of A Community Center

The on-again-off-again conversation about a future community center in Camdenton is back on again coming up as a topic of discussion on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

“We need to sit down and talk about…just where are going with this, and you know, what are we comfortable with spending,” says Mayor John McNabb, “We’ve been putting money back for several years, since we paid off the swimming pool. And this year we paid off city hall….so we have the money that we’ve been paying on city hall…on that building. So, combining those things together….I think we’re in a better position.”

McNabb also says, with talks about a community center, also comes continuing conversations over attracting more business and how to relieve some of the current traffic concerns that come with the improvements…especially during the morning and afternoon or evening hours.